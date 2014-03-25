Galveston Island oil spill
A pair of discarded sunglasses covered in oil is pictured on the east end of Galveston Island, Texas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A worker places oil absorbent snares on the beach on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A barge loaded with marine fuel oil sits partially submerged in the Houston Ship Channel, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters
Oil-coated trash is pictured on the beach on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Responders load hundreds of feet of boom onto vessels at the Texas City Dike, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petty Officer 3rd Class Manda M. Emery/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Workers place oil absorbent snares on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A Coast Guard response boat patrols past the Kirby Barge 27706 during cleanup efforts near Texas City Dike, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petty Officer 3rd Class Manda M. Emery/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Workers load oil absorbent booms on a barge as globs of oil are pictured on the beach on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
An oil-soaked containment boom lies on the beach, with cleanup workers in the background, on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Workers place oil absorbent snares on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Workers place an oil boom on the beach on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A worker carries an oil absorbent snare for use on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A barge loaded with marine fuel oil sits partially submerged in the Houston Ship Channel, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Handout
Workers place oil absorbent booms and snares on the east end of Galveston Island March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A Coast Guard response boat patrols past the Kirby Barge 27706 during cleanup efforts near Texas City Dike, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petty Officer 3rd Class Manda M. Emery/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
