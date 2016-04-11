Game of Thrones premiere
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member John Bradley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Owen Teale. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Michael McElhatton. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Jonathan Pryce attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Faye Marsay. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Finn Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Jacob Anderson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Deobia Oparei. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Kristian Nairn attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Faye Dunaway. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Daniel Portman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Tom Wlaschiha. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Joe Naufahu. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Eugene Simon. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Peter Dinklage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
