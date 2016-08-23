Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016 | 9:05pm EDT

Game over in Rio

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
