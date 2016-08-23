Game over in Rio
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Olympic best
Our top photos from the Rio Olympics.
Brazil wins soccer gold
Brazil beat Germany in a penalty shootout, securing the country's first gold medal in soccer and restoring pride to the Olympic host nation, which endured a 7-1...
Heartbreak for American relay team
Team USA was disqualified from what they thought was a men's 4x100m relay bronze medal after stepping into another lane in the final leg.
Rio Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from the fourteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.