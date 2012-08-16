Gamescom 2012
Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 16 to August 19. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man with a toy gun poses in front of an exihibition stand of "Medal of Honor" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A worker paints at the exhibition stand of "Sim City" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play "Diablo" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors dressed as 'Star Wars' characters pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors pause during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor dressed like a zombie, plays "Dangerous Animals" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor plays a Playstation during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play 'World of Warcraft' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor pauses during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Placards are pictured during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor plays a Playstation PS Vita during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play computer games during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
