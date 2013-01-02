Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2013 | 10:35am EST

Gang rape protests

<p>A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 40
<p>Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 40
<p>Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 40
<p>Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 40
<p>Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 40
<p>A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 40
<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 40
<p>Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 40
<p>Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 40
<p>A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 40
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 40
<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 40
<p>A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 40
<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
14 / 40
<p>Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 40
<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
16 / 40
<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 40
<p>People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29,...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 40
<p>A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 40
<p>Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 40
<p>A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 40
<p>A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
22 / 40
<p>People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
23 / 40
<p>Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 40
<p>A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
25 / 40
<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 40
<p>A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
27 / 40
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 40
<p>Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 40
<p>Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 40
<p>A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
31 / 40
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
32 / 40
<p>Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
33 / 40
<p>Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 40
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
35 / 40
<p>Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
36 / 40
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
37 / 40
<p>A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
38 / 40
<p>A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
39 / 40
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Happy New Year 2013

Happy New Year 2013

Next Slideshows

Happy New Year 2013

Happy New Year 2013

A look at cities around the world as they ring in the new year of 2013.

Jan 01 2013
New Year swims

New Year swims

Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.

Jan 01 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 28 2012
The Gulf War

The Gulf War

A look back at Operation Desert Storm, where U.S. armed forces lead by General Norman Schwarzkopf fought against Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.

Dec 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast