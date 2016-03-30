Gangland, El Salvador
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are seen on the ground before being loaded on to a coroner pick up truck in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Blood is seen in a crime scene after a bus driver was killed by suspected gang members during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, July 27, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike, leaving thousands of...more
Relatives of Josue David Penalba Rivera react as police secure a crime scene in San Salvador, June 1, 2015. Rivera was shot by suspected gang members after they told him to leave the taxi he was traveling in. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Army soldiers interrogates a suspected gang member during a patrol operation after residents flee the Amaya Community, due to threats from suspected gang members, in San Salvador, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in Apopa, El Salvador, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene after a confrontation with the army, in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera...more
Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Policemen detonate a hand grenade after it was thrown at a police station by suspected gang members in Apopa, El Salvador, September 23. 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night,...more
Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead....more
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police officer paints over the graffiti of a street gang prior to the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members, in San Martin, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be...more
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members....more
A police officer stands guard at the cemetery during the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members in San Juan Opico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted on their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary during an inmate transfer, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
