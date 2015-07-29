Gangland, El Salvador

People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. From Monday morning, people on the streets of San Salvador, a city of more than 1.5 million,...more

People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. From Monday morning, people on the streets of San Salvador, a city of more than 1.5 million, desperately tried to hop on trucks or other alternatives to get to work or school, or trudged long distances by foot. Media reported that since Sunday, private bus service owners have been demanding better security conditions as the violence escalated. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

