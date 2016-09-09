Gangland, El Salvador

A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night,...more

A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night, simulating a police raid and executed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

