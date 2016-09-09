Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 9, 2016 | 3:11pm EDT

Gangland, El Salvador

Suspected gang members are presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Suspected gang members are presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Suspected gang members are presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 30
Suspected gang members wait on a truck after being presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Suspected gang members wait on a truck after being presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Suspected gang members wait on a truck after being presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide and terrorism in San Salvador, El Salvador on September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 30
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 30
A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 30
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 30
The bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are seen on the ground before being loaded on to a coroner pick up truck in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are seen on the ground before being loaded on to a coroner pick up truck in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are seen on the ground before being loaded on to a coroner pick up truck in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 30
Blood is seen in a crime scene after a bus driver was killed by suspected gang members during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, July 27, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Blood is seen in a crime scene after a bus driver was killed by suspected gang members during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, July 27, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike, leaving thousands of...more

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Blood is seen in a crime scene after a bus driver was killed by suspected gang members during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, July 27, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 30
Relatives of Josue David Penalba Rivera react as police secure a crime scene in San Salvador, June 1, 2015. Rivera was shot by suspected gang members after they told him to leave the taxi he was traveling in. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Relatives of Josue David Penalba Rivera react as police secure a crime scene in San Salvador, June 1, 2015. Rivera was shot by suspected gang members after they told him to leave the taxi he was traveling in. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Relatives of Josue David Penalba Rivera react as police secure a crime scene in San Salvador, June 1, 2015. Rivera was shot by suspected gang members after they told him to leave the taxi he was traveling in. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 30
Army soldiers interrogates a suspected gang member during a patrol operation after residents flee the Amaya Community, due to threats from suspected gang members, in San Salvador, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Army soldiers interrogates a suspected gang member during a patrol operation after residents flee the Amaya Community, due to threats from suspected gang members, in San Salvador, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Army soldiers interrogates a suspected gang member during a patrol operation after residents flee the Amaya Community, due to threats from suspected gang members, in San Salvador, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 30
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in Apopa, El Salvador, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People ride in the back of a pick up truck during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in Apopa, El Salvador, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in Apopa, El Salvador, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 30
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene after a confrontation with the army, in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene after a confrontation with the army, in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene after a confrontation with the army, in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 30
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera in a effort to curb gang violence activity. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera in a effort to curb gang violence activity. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 30
Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 30
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
15 / 30
Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
16 / 30
Policemen detonate a hand grenade after it was thrown at a police station by suspected gang members in Apopa, El Salvador, September 23. 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Policemen detonate a hand grenade after it was thrown at a police station by suspected gang members in Apopa, El Salvador, September 23. 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Policemen detonate a hand grenade after it was thrown at a police station by suspected gang members in Apopa, El Salvador, September 23. 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 30
A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night, simulating a police raid and executed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa, April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night, simulating a police raid and executed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 30
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
19 / 30
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
20 / 30
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
21 / 30
Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
22 / 30
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead....more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2013
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
23 / 30
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
24 / 30
A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
25 / 30
Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
26 / 30
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be killed by gangsters, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be killed by gangsters, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
27 / 30
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members....more

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
28 / 30
A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2013
A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Close
29 / 30
A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 09 2016
9/11: Iconic images

9/11: Iconic images

A look back at some of the defining images from the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Sep 09 2016
I am an acid attack survivor

I am an acid attack survivor

About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year -- here are the faces and experiences of those who have survived.

Sep 09 2016
Deadly air strikes in Yemen

Deadly air strikes in Yemen

Two separate air strikes leave at least 14 dead in the latest raid to have struck civilian targets in Yemen since August.

Sep 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast