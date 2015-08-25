Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 25, 2015 | 9:40am EDT

Garbage overflows in Beirut

Water bottles are gathered to be recycled near a statue in Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2015. Lebanon's cabinet held an emergency meeting on Tuesday in its newly fortified headquarters after protests over trash collection spilled over into street violence and calls for the feuding government to resign. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A car drives past burning garbage set on fire by residents, in Baabda near Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. Beirut-based activists from the "You Stink" campaign held two large rallies over the weekend and a smaller march on Monday over uncollected rubbish, reflecting long-simmering anger about government incompetence and political corruption. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A scavenger sifts through garbage piled on the bank of Beirut river, Lebanon August 24, 2015. Protest organisers have called on Lebanese at home and abroad to join them in a large rally on Saturday. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Protesters carry plastic bottles during a protest against corruption and against the government's failure to resolve a crisis over rubbish disposal, near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. Ministers arrived in cars at the heavily guarded Serail Palace on Tuesday and began their meeting. Workers erected concrete blast walls around the building on Monday, which protesters quickly covered with colourful anti-government graffiti. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest near the government palace in Beirut August 22, 2015. On Sunday Prime Minister Tammam Salam threatened to resign as public discontent brought thousands into the streets. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Riot police clash with protesters during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. The protests that initially started peacefully over the weekend descended into violence after clashes between police and protesters that wounded scores. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A man displays his wounds during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, August 22, 2015. Lebanon's army commander General Jean Kahwaji said late on Monday the armed forces would protect any peaceful demonstrations but would not tolerate "security violators or infiltrators" who sought to sow "sedition and chaos." REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Protesters set a motorbike on fire during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. Protest organisers have blamed the violence on troublemakers whom they say are connected to rival sectarian parties. The U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon on Monday urged "maximum restraint" by all sides. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A wounded woman is moved on a stretcher by medics during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, August 22, 2015. The protest campaign, which has mobilized independently of the big sectarian parties that dominate Lebanese politics, blames political feuding and corruption for the failure to resolve a crisis that has left piles of uncollected garbage stinking in the scorching sun in recent weeks. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Protesters clash with policemen near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. The cabinet and parliament are deadlocked, politicians have been unable to agree on a new president for more than a year while Syria's war next door has aggravated sectarian tensions and driven more than one million refugees into the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Lebanese protesters help a wounded man during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, August 22, 2015. Behind the deadlock is the power struggle between the two political blocs who are divided over Syria - the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and its allies including Christian politician Michel Aoun, and the Saudi-backed mainly Sunni pro-Western Future Movement led by politician Saad al-Hariri and his allies. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. The Salam cabinet, formed last year with the blessing of regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, has avoided a complete vacuum in the executive arm. It brings together Hariri's Future movement, Shi'ite Hezbollah and Christians. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Protesters attempt to remove razor wires during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 19, 2015. But it has struggled to take even basic decisions and tension in cabinet has escalated over appointments in the security agencies and army. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A Lebanese protester is sprayed with water during a protest near the government palace in Beirut August 22, 2015. The trash crisis began last month when the main refuse tip for Beirut was closed, with no ready alternative. While collection has resumed in some areas, no lasting solution has been found. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Riot police clash with protesters during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A member of the Internal Security forces, who was injured during Sunday's clashes with protesters, stands near his vehicle near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Protesters throw barricades at riot policemen during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A member of security forces peeks through a wall of concrete barriers erected on Monday to increase security, as he looks at protesters near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Protesters gesture and chant slogans ahead of a march towards the government building in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Protesters carry banners and a Lebanese national flag as they sit along a wall of concrete barriers, a day after protests against the government turned into violent clashes with police, near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. The banner (L) reads, "I swear to God, I thought I was at the borders with Israel". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Workers unload concrete barriers to increase security near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A woman walks past anti-government phrases sprayed on the ground near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Men riding motorbikes are seen through barbed wire near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A burnt area of a construction site is seen a day after protests near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man crosses a street near a damaged traffic light, a day after protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
