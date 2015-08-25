Garbage overflows in Beirut

A wounded woman is moved on a stretcher by medics during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, August 22, 2015. The protest campaign, which has mobilized independently of the big sectarian parties that dominate Lebanese politics, blames...more

A wounded woman is moved on a stretcher by medics during a protest near the government palace in Beirut, August 22, 2015. The protest campaign, which has mobilized independently of the big sectarian parties that dominate Lebanese politics, blames political feuding and corruption for the failure to resolve a crisis that has left piles of uncollected garbage stinking in the scorching sun in recent weeks. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

