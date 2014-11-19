Edition:
Garbage pickers of India

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dump on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of fertilizer. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

