Garry Shandling: 1949 - 2016
Garry Shandling gestures during the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garry Shandling arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Hollywood, October 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Supermodel Stephanie Seymour demonstrates a beauty tip as she applies some Preparation H cream to the area under actor Garry Shandling's eyes as Minnesota governor-elect Jesse "The Body" Ventura watches during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay...more
Garry Shandling helps Warren Beatty adjust his bow tie as they arrive at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. Shandling was one of the person's honored at the event. REUTERS/File
Comedians Garry Shandling and George Carlin pose together after Carlin received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, April 2001. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling opens the 52nd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 10, 2000. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling speaks at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Garry Shandling attends at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Duchovny, comedian Garry Shandling and PGA golfer Phil Mickelson interact as they sit courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Playoff series between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 2006....more
Garry Shandling is interviewed, as Kevin Nealon and Jeffrey Tambor stand nearby, at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeffrey Tambor, Garry Shandling and Rip Torn pose with the award won for best Comedy Series during the 19th CableACE Awards in Los Angels, November 1997. REUTERS/File
Gary Shandling covers his face next to Jeffrey Tambor at the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garry Shandling holds his award for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in "The Larry Sanders Show," at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 1998. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling arrives as a guest for the premiere of the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in Beverly Hills, March 2004. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Garry Shandling and David Duchovny pose with their American Comedy Awards at the American Comedy Awards special in Los Angeles, February 1999. Shandling won for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in " The Larry Sanders Show"...more
Garry Shandling waits to see Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine defend his title against Cristobal Arreola of the U.S. during their WBC Heavyweight Championship boxing bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, September 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Garry Shandling poses with newsman Dan Rather at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling holds one of the four Cable Ace Awards he and his HBO program "The Larry Sanders Show" won at the Cable Ace Awards, December 1995.
