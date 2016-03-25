Edition:
Garry Shandling: 1949 - 2016

Garry Shandling gestures during the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Garry Shandling gestures during the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Garry Shandling gestures during the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garry Shandling arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Hollywood, October 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Garry Shandling arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Hollywood, October 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2006
Garry Shandling arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Hollywood, October 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Supermodel Stephanie Seymour demonstrates a beauty tip as she applies some Preparation H cream to the area under actor Garry Shandling's eyes as Minnesota governor-elect Jesse "The Body" Ventura watches during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," November 1998. REUTERS/File

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour demonstrates a beauty tip as she applies some Preparation H cream to the area under actor Garry Shandling's eyes as Minnesota governor-elect Jesse "The Body" Ventura watches during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Supermodel Stephanie Seymour demonstrates a beauty tip as she applies some Preparation H cream to the area under actor Garry Shandling's eyes as Minnesota governor-elect Jesse "The Body" Ventura watches during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," November 1998. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling helps Warren Beatty adjust his bow tie as they arrive at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. Shandling was one of the person's honored at the event. REUTERS/File

Garry Shandling helps Warren Beatty adjust his bow tie as they arrive at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. Shandling was one of the person's honored at the event. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Garry Shandling helps Warren Beatty adjust his bow tie as they arrive at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. Shandling was one of the person's honored at the event. REUTERS/File
Comedians Garry Shandling and George Carlin pose together after Carlin received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, April 2001. REUTERS/File

Comedians Garry Shandling and George Carlin pose together after Carlin received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, April 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Comedians Garry Shandling and George Carlin pose together after Carlin received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, April 2001. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling opens the 52nd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 10, 2000. REUTERS/File

Garry Shandling opens the 52nd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 10, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Garry Shandling opens the 52nd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 10, 2000. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling speaks at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garry Shandling speaks at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007
Garry Shandling speaks at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Garry Shandling attends at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garry Shandling attends at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007
Garry Shandling attends at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Duchovny, comedian Garry Shandling and PGA golfer Phil Mickelson interact as they sit courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Playoff series between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor David Duchovny, comedian Garry Shandling and PGA golfer Phil Mickelson interact as they sit courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Playoff series between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 2006....more

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2006
Actor David Duchovny, comedian Garry Shandling and PGA golfer Phil Mickelson interact as they sit courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Playoff series between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Garry Shandling is interviewed, as Kevin Nealon and Jeffrey Tambor stand nearby, at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garry Shandling is interviewed, as Kevin Nealon and Jeffrey Tambor stand nearby, at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007
Garry Shandling is interviewed, as Kevin Nealon and Jeffrey Tambor stand nearby, at the party for the release of the DVD "Not Just the Best of The Larry Sanders Show" in Beverly Hills, April 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeffrey Tambor, Garry Shandling and Rip Torn pose with the award won for best Comedy Series during the 19th CableACE Awards in Los Angels, November 1997. REUTERS/File

Jeffrey Tambor, Garry Shandling and Rip Torn pose with the award won for best Comedy Series during the 19th CableACE Awards in Los Angels, November 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Jeffrey Tambor, Garry Shandling and Rip Torn pose with the award won for best Comedy Series during the 19th CableACE Awards in Los Angels, November 1997. REUTERS/File
Gary Shandling covers his face next to Jeffrey Tambor at the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Gary Shandling covers his face next to Jeffrey Tambor at the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Gary Shandling covers his face next to Jeffrey Tambor at the 56th annual primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garry Shandling holds his award for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in "The Larry Sanders Show," at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 1998. REUTERS/File

Garry Shandling holds his award for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in "The Larry Sanders Show," at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 1998. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Garry Shandling holds his award for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in "The Larry Sanders Show," at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 1998. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling arrives as a guest for the premiere of the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in Beverly Hills, March 2004. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Garry Shandling arrives as a guest for the premiere of the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in Beverly Hills, March 2004. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Garry Shandling arrives as a guest for the premiere of the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in Beverly Hills, March 2004. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Garry Shandling and David Duchovny pose with their American Comedy Awards at the American Comedy Awards special in Los Angeles, February 1999. Shandling won for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in " The Larry Sanders Show" and Duchovny won as Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a Television Series for "The Larry Sanders Show." REUTERS/File

Garry Shandling and David Duchovny pose with their American Comedy Awards at the American Comedy Awards special in Los Angeles, February 1999. Shandling won for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in " The Larry Sanders Show"...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Garry Shandling and David Duchovny pose with their American Comedy Awards at the American Comedy Awards special in Los Angeles, February 1999. Shandling won for Funniest Male Performer in a Television Series for his role in " The Larry Sanders Show" and Duchovny won as Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a Television Series for "The Larry Sanders Show." REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling waits to see Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine defend his title against Cristobal Arreola of the U.S. during their WBC Heavyweight Championship boxing bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, September 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Garry Shandling waits to see Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine defend his title against Cristobal Arreola of the U.S. during their WBC Heavyweight Championship boxing bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, September 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2009
Garry Shandling waits to see Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine defend his title against Cristobal Arreola of the U.S. during their WBC Heavyweight Championship boxing bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, September 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Garry Shandling poses with newsman Dan Rather at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. REUTERS/File

Garry Shandling poses with newsman Dan Rather at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Garry Shandling poses with newsman Dan Rather at the Museum of Television and Radio's annual gala in New York, February 1999. REUTERS/File
Garry Shandling holds one of the four Cable Ace Awards he and his HBO program "The Larry Sanders Show" won at the Cable Ace Awards, December 1995.

Garry Shandling holds one of the four Cable Ace Awards he and his HBO program "The Larry Sanders Show" won at the Cable Ace Awards, December 1995.

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Garry Shandling holds one of the four Cable Ace Awards he and his HBO program "The Larry Sanders Show" won at the Cable Ace Awards, December 1995.
