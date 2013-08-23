Gas attack in Syria
People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds the body of a victim of what activist said was a gas attack during a funeral in Hamoria area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds the body of a victim of what activist said was a gas attack during a funeral in Hamoria area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Activists wear gas masks as they look for dead bodies and to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of...more
Activists wear gas masks as they look for dead bodies and to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An activist wearing a gas mask stands next to a dead dog as he looks for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons have been used by forces loyal to President Bashar...more
An activist wearing a gas mask stands next to a dead dog as he looks for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons have been used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Activists wearing gas masks bag a dead cat as they collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus...more
Activists wearing gas masks bag a dead cat as they collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a cup of water as he walks near survivors from what activists say is a gas attack inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a cup of water as he walks near survivors from what activists say is a gas attack inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A dead dog is seen at a site hit by what activists said was a gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Ain Tarma, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A dead dog is seen at a site hit by what activists said was a gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Ain Tarma, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A boy who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburbs of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburbs of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A youth who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A youth who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Children who survived what activists say is a gas attack is seen along a street in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children who survived what activists say is a gas attack is seen along a street in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A youth, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A youth, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, are treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, are treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Surviving with severed hands
Angelica Maribel Murillo lost both hands to a machete when her husband tried to kill her after accusing her of having an affair. He is still on the run.
Tour of the Great White North
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is on his annual tour of Northern Canada.
Mubarak released
Egypt's former autocrat is flown from jail to a military hospital.
Typhoon Trami
Tropical Storm Trami makes landfall in China after battering the Philippines.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.