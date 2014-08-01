Gas explosions in Taiwan
Wreckage of vehicles are seen amongst debris after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a damaged car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk across a gap caused by an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fifi Yu
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
A road is seen after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
A rooftop view shows a road after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
