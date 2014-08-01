Edition:
Gas explosions in Taiwan

Wreckage of vehicles are seen amongst debris after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a damaged car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk across a gap caused by an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fifi Yu

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

A road is seen after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

A rooftop view shows a road after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

Jul 31 2014
Ukrainian forces attempt to encircle the rebel cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Jul 31 2014
A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.

Jul 31 2014
Life on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Jul 30 2014

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

