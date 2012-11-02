Edition:
Gas shortage anxiety

<p>Police tape blocks the entrance to a fueling station where people wait inline in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Police tape blocks the entrance to a fueling station where people wait inline in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A New York City Police officer directs traffic at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A New York City Police officer directs traffic at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A New York City Police officer directs traffic at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT ENERGY)</p>

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT ENERGY)

<p>A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A sign announcing "No Gas" is taped to a pump at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A sign announcing "No Gas" is taped to a pump at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A sign announcing "No Gas" is taped to a pump at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People line up to fill their gas cans with fuel at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People line up to fill their gas cans with fuel at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People line up to fill their gas cans with fuel at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A police officer holds caution tape after a gas station ran out of fuel in the Brooklyn Borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A police officer holds caution tape after a gas station ran out of fuel in the Brooklyn Borough of New York November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A police officer holds caution tape after a gas station ran out of fuel in the Brooklyn Borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Cars wait in long lines at a Sunoco gas station on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cars wait in long lines at a Sunoco gas station on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

Cars wait in long lines at a Sunoco gas station on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A diesel only sign is seen outside a Gulf fueling station in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A diesel only sign is seen outside a Gulf fueling station in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

A diesel only sign is seen outside a Gulf fueling station in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People stand in line for fuel at the corner of Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue in Staten Island, New York, following Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

People stand in line for fuel at the corner of Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue in Staten Island, New York, following Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People stand in line for fuel at the corner of Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue in Staten Island, New York, following Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>People line up for gasoline outside the entrance of Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

People line up for gasoline outside the entrance of Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

People line up for gasoline outside the entrance of Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Zach Dewitt fuels a car as motorists queue up for gas at a service plaza on the Garden State Parkway, the day after Hurricane Sandy came ashore, in Toms River, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Zach Dewitt fuels a car as motorists queue up for gas at a service plaza on the Garden State Parkway, the day after Hurricane Sandy came ashore, in Toms River, New Jersey, October 30, 2012.

Friday, November 02, 2012

Zach Dewitt fuels a car as motorists queue up for gas at a service plaza on the Garden State Parkway, the day after Hurricane Sandy came ashore, in Toms River, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

