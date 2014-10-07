Gay marriage in America
Kathy Voigtschild (L) and Rachel Baker (R) embrace Rachel's mother Debra after getting married at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jim Derrick and Alfie Travassos get married by Rev. Justin Lopez at the Salt Lake County Government Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Newlyweds Bo Bass (C) and Kenny Wright embrace friends as they walk down the aisle at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Couples wait in line to get married at a multi-marriage ceremony at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Jennifer Hasler and Karina Tittjung embrace after receiving their marriage license at the Oklahoma County courthouse in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Jim Derrick and Alfie Travassos exchange rings as they get married at the Salt Lake County Government Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A wedding cake is decorated with messages from guests at a ceremony to celebrate the wedding of Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Gay rights supporters hold a rally on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jeff Salchenberg and Paul Reinwand embrace after a wedding ceremony at the Melody Ballroom in Portland, Oregon May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Mike Woods, 28, and Brandon Parsons, 30, embrace on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps following a rally with gay rights supporters after a ruling struck down a ban on same sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark...more
Anne Austin, 28, and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy holds a sign and squints into the sun as he attends a rally in support of the United States Supreme Court decision on marriage rights in San Diego, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez, 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on...more
Colby Melvin and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors Ellena Popova and Seosamh Hackett blow bubbles as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe while playing cards with their son Jaidon and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mark Massey prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
