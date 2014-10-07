Gay marriage in America

Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez, 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on...more

Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez, 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close