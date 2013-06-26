Gay marriage supporters celebrate
Lisa Dazols (R) and Jenny Chang celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, outside the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Jeff Zarrillo (L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, stand together in front of reporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Sarah Beth Alcabes (L) kisses girlfriend Meghan Cleary, both of California, after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in...more
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts at a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Supporters of same-sex marriage react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. Olson and Tyler were the first...more
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women share hugs after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Zarrillo (C) and Paul Katami (R), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, wipe away tears as they greet supporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Same-sex marriage proponent Ryan Clarke reads blog posts about news flashes on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in...more
People react at a viewing party in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on the federal Defense of Marriage Act June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attorney David Boies (4th L), flanked by Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L), Paul Katami (3rd L), Sandy Stier (3rd R) and Kris Perry (2nd R), the four plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, celebrate with supporters as they...more
People react at the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Michael Knaapen (L) rests his shoulder on his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, as they react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James...more
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts to cheers as she arrives for a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. At right is Windsor's lawyer Roberta...more
