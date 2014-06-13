Gay pride in Tel Aviv
Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
E3 gaming expo
Highlights from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
World Cup animals
Creatures big and small catch World Cup fever.
Toilet paper wedding dresses
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply.
Living the Peruvian dream
A number of residents in Gosen City, a slum that grew up near a garbage dump on the outskirts of Lima, have seen their lives improve as parts of Peru feel the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.