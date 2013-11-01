Gay wedding in Oklahoma
Darren Black Bear (C) and Jason Pickel (L) see their wedding cake for the first time before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an...more
Darren Black Bear (C) and Jason Pickel (L) see their wedding cake for the first time before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an historic frontier fort 40 miles (64 km) west of Oklahoma City, a same-sex couple exchanged marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned. Pickel, 36, and Darren Black Bear, 45, were legally married Halloween night after receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a sovereign nation in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel arrive to be married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (2nd R) gets help with his tie from Jason Pickel as they ar esurrounded by TV cameras before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel (L) kiss as they wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (R) reads his vows from his cellphone to Jason Pickel (L) as they are married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear (C) in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel (C) exchange rings they are married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear (R) in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel kiss after they were married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear (R) in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their wedding photographer after they were married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel (C) pray as they are married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear (R) in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel (L) pose with their marriage license after they were married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (L) and Jason Pickel wait to do interviews after being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jason Pickel holds his marriage license to Darren Black Bear before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Darren Black Bear (C) and Jason Pickel (R) are interviewed after being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
