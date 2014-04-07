Edition:
Gaza by night

<p>Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian children sit in the back of a car during a power cut in northern Gaza Strip, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman does the washing up in her kitchen during a power cut in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian children light candles during a protest against power cuts and the blockade on the Gaza Strip, in Gaza, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians sit around a fire as they make tea inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire outside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

