Gaza by night

A Palestinian vendor uses battery-powered lights as he sells cigarettes during power cut at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, March 15, 2014
A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, March 15, 2014
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2013
A Palestinian girl studies her lessons by a candlelight during power cut inside her family's house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Palestinian children light candles in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2013
Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2013
Palestinians walk on a road in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2013
A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2013
