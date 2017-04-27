Gaza by night
A Palestinian vendor uses battery-powered lights as he sells cigarettes during power cut at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl studies her lessons by a candlelight during power cut inside her family's house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children light candles in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians walk on a road in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
