Gaza fighting continues

Homeless Palestinian boys stand in a symbolic line organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency during an action to bring attention to the fact that the children cannot go to school, at a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians...more

Homeless Palestinian boys stand in a symbolic line organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency during an action to bring attention to the fact that the children cannot go to school, at a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians from the Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close