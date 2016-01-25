Gaza floods
A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy gets out of his father's car amidst flood waters during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man retrieves belongings after rain water flooded a house during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman, whose house was destroyed during 2014 war, walks on bricks after rainwaters flooded her shelter during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of Palestinian Civil Defence evacuate boys, whose family's house was destroyed during 2014 war, after rainwaters flooded their shelter, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians, whose house was destroyed during the 2014 war, look out of their shelter at floodwaters during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy lies on a mattress inside his family's dwelling during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of Palestinian Civil Defence evacuate a youth, whose family's house was destroyed during the 2014 war, after rainwaters flooded his family's shelter, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman and her daughter, wrapped with a blanket, sit by a fire as they make tea inside their dwelling during a winter storm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy walks though a flooded road on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys take cover inside the remains of a house that was destroyed during the 2014 war during heavy rain in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves next to a fire inside their house that was damaged during 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians take cover inside a shelter during heavy rain in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out of a shop window on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys sit on a sidewalk on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman holds her son as she crosses a road flooded with rainwater following heavy rains, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl looks out of her family's damaged house on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A horse stands in the middle of a road as Palestinians cross by during heavy rain in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
Drought and hunger in Africa
About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
Russia's Syria strike zone
Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties.
Huma for Hillary
As a long-time aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin is a fixture on the campaign trail.
Somalia beach restaurant attack
Islamist gunmen set off bombs and stormed a popular beach-front restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.