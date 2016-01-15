Gaza Parkour
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
