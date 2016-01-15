Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 15, 2016 | 2:31pm EST

Gaza Parkour

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 18
A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 18
Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Palestinian youths demonstrate their parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 18
A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian boy practises his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 18
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Palestinian youths practise their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 18
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 18
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 18
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2012
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 18
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
New York, New York

New York, New York

Next Slideshows

New York, New York

New York, New York

One year in the city that never sleeps.

Jan 15 2016
Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State militants launched a gun and bomb assault on Indonesia's capital, marking the first assault on the Muslim-majority country by the radical group.

Jan 15 2016
The Republican debates

The Republican debates

Highlights from the sixth official Republican presidential debate.

Jan 15 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast