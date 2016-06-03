Edition:
Gaza`s boy Spiderman

Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

