Gaza`s boy Spiderman
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
North Korea's supreme factory leader
Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.
When the fog rolls in
Landmarks and landscapes enveloped in fog.
World's longest train tunnel
Switzerland opens the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel through the heart of the Alps.
Stuck!
Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.