Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 11:40am EST

Gaza's way of the ninja

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 14
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 14
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 14
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 14
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
GOP debate without Trump

GOP debate without Trump

Next Slideshows

GOP debate without Trump

GOP debate without Trump

Trump may have been physically absent from the debate, but his shadow loomed large.

Jan 29 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 28 2016
Tunisia's idle generation

Tunisia's idle generation

Men and women in Tunisia struggle to find work, five years after the Arab Spring ignited in the North African country over a lack of economic and political...

Jan 28 2016
Migrant's Greek winter

Migrant's Greek winter

The flow of migrants continues after more than one million reached Europe last year, mainly through Greece.

Jan 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast