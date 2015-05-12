Gearing up for Cannes
A woman takes pictures of a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The poster was designed based on a photograph...more
A woman poses with a film clapper on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A cinema fan sits near step ladders to guard his spot in front of the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man climbs a staircase decorated with the Japan Pavillion poster at the Film Market business area in the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member singer-songwriter and composer Rokia Traore arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Sienna Miller arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees pull a cart with a statue as preparations continue on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Rossy de Palma arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Women stand with a dog in front of a billboard for the film "The Peanuts Movie" as preparations continue on the Croisette before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman walks past Palme d'Or symbol cutout reflected on the pavement before the start the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The festival, which runs May 13-24, will be presided by American writer and director...more
Workers install billboards in front of the Carlton Hotel during preparations before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker sets up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, inside the press conference room at the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cinema fans sit near step ladders to guard their spot in front of the Festival Palace before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Golden Angel statue, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the WW1, shows a Palme d'Or symbol outside the Carlton Hotel before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival is seen near palm trees before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A billboard for the film "Inside Out" is seen on the Carlton Hotel front pier before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yachts are seen behind Palme d'Or cutouts before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Official posters of the 68th Cannes Film Festival and the Film Market are displayed at the entrance of the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows the front pier at La Gold Plage beach with yachts in the background before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Posters for the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress showing Charlize Theron and actor Nicholas Hoult are displayed outside the Carlton Hotel before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis...more
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, on the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Workers paint the railings outside the Festival Palace during preparations before the start of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works in the Grand Theatre Lumiere in the Festival Palace during preparations before the start the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
