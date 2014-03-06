Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?
The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre...more
A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
