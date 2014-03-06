Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 6, 2014 | 8:50am EST

Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?

<p>The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 26
<p>The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre...more

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 26
<p>A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 26
<p>Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 26
<p>A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 26
<p>An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 26
<p>A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 26
<p>A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 26
<p>The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 26
<p>Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 26
<p>A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 26
<p>A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 26
<p>A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 26
<p>Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 26
<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 26
<p>Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 26
<p>A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 26
<p>The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 26
<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 26
<p>The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 26
<p>The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
21 / 26
<p>A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
22 / 26
<p>The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
23 / 26
<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 26
<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 26
<p>A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Wrestling with tradition

Wrestling with tradition

Next Slideshows

Wrestling with tradition

Wrestling with tradition

Mud wrestling is a traditional sport in India but more young athletes are training to wrestle on mats to gain access to top international competitions like the...

Mar 05 2014
Obama ordering food

Obama ordering food

The world's most powerful man deciding what to eat.

Mar 05 2014
NJ teen sues parents

NJ teen sues parents

Rachel Canning sues her parents for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has...

Mar 05 2014
China's congress meets

China's congress meets

High security and ceremony surround the meeting of China's National People's Congress in Beijing.

Mar 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast