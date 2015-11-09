Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 5:00pm EST

Gender pay gap

1. Personal finance advisers have the widest gender gap of all professions, with women making just 61.3% of what their male counterparts do, according to 2014 U.S. labor statistics. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg

1. Personal finance advisers have the widest gender gap of all professions, with women making just 61.3% of what their male counterparts do, according to 2014 U.S. labor statistics. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
1. Personal finance advisers have the widest gender gap of all professions, with women making just 61.3% of what their male counterparts do, according to 2014 U.S. labor statistics. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg
Close
1 / 10
2. Physicians and surgeons: 62.2%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2. Physicians and surgeons: 62.2%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
2. Physicians and surgeons: 62.2%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
3. Securities, commodities and financial service sales agents: 65.1%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

3. Securities, commodities and financial service sales agents: 65.1%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2011
3. Securities, commodities and financial service sales agents: 65.1%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 10
4. Financial managers: 67.4%. REUTERS/Chris Keane

4. Financial managers: 67.4%. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2008
4. Financial managers: 67.4%. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
4 / 10
5. Top executives, like venture capitalist Jenny Lee: 70.0%. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

5. Top executives, like venture capitalist Jenny Lee: 70.0%. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
5. Top executives, like venture capitalist Jenny Lee: 70.0%. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
5 / 10
6. Retail salespersons: 70.3%. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

6. Retail salespersons: 70.3%. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
6. Retail salespersons: 70.3%. REUTERS/Julia Robinson
Close
6 / 10
7. Human resource managers, like recruiter Nickole A. James (R), seen here speaking with job-seeking students in Washington: 71.2%. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

7. Human resource managers, like recruiter Nickole A. James (R), seen here speaking with job-seeking students in Washington: 71.2%. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2012
7. Human resource managers, like recruiter Nickole A. James (R), seen here speaking with job-seeking students in Washington: 71.2%. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
7 / 10
8. Bartenders: 72.4%. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

8. Bartenders: 72.4%. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
8. Bartenders: 72.4%. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 10
9. Real estate brokers and sales agents, like Fafie Moore (L), Reality Executives owner/broker, and realtor Helen Riley, who are looking over the backyard of a home being offered for sale in Henderson, Nevada: 73.3%. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

9. Real estate brokers and sales agents, like Fafie Moore (L), Reality Executives owner/broker, and realtor Helen Riley, who are looking over the backyard of a home being offered for sale in Henderson, Nevada: 73.3%. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
9. Real estate brokers and sales agents, like Fafie Moore (L), Reality Executives owner/broker, and realtor Helen Riley, who are looking over the backyard of a home being offered for sale in Henderson, Nevada: 73.3%. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 10
10. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers, like Linda Reynolds (L) and Carrie Walters, seen here giving a tour of their long-haul truck "Betsy" in Des Plaines, Illinois: 73.7%. REUTERS/Nick Carey

10. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers, like Linda Reynolds (L) and Carrie Walters, seen here giving a tour of their long-haul truck "Betsy" in Des Plaines, Illinois: 73.7%. REUTERS/Nick Carey

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2007
10. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers, like Linda Reynolds (L) and Carrie Walters, seen here giving a tour of their long-haul truck "Betsy" in Des Plaines, Illinois: 73.7%. REUTERS/Nick Carey
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The war on polio

The war on polio

Next Slideshows

The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year.

Nov 09 2015
Meeting of the rabbis

Meeting of the rabbis

Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gather for an annual conference in Brooklyn.

Nov 09 2015
The gathering storm

The gathering storm

When storm clouds are on the horizon.

Nov 06 2015
Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2015 beauty pageant in Thailand.

Nov 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast