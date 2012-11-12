General Petraeus
Lieutenant General David Petraeus takes his seat before testifying to the Senate Armed Forces Committee about his nomination to be general and commander of the Multi-National Forces in Iraq at a hearing on Capitol Hill, January, 23, 2007....more
U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus during a news conference in Baghdad, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Hondros/Pool
U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus welcomes President George W. Bush to Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Army General David Petraeus appears before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to deliver testimony on the state of the war in Iraq on Capitol Hill, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vice President Dick Cheney meets General David Petraeus at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
General David Petraeus speaks about the progress in Iraq during an interview with Reuters at the Pentagon, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
General David H. Petraeus explains security improvements in Sadr City while giving an aerial tour of Baghdad to Senators Barack Obama , Jack Reed and Chuck Hagel, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lorie Jewell/Multi-National Forces Iraq Public Affairs
Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus listens to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, in Diyala province, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus talks to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus stops for a fruit juice as he joins soldiers from the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment for a patrol in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
General David Petraeu holds his statement as he testifies before a House Armed Services hearing on the new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan and developments in the U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command on Capitol Hill, April 2,...more
General David Petraeus testifies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
General David Petraeus greets soldiers as he arrives to meet with Task Force Currahee Commanders at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Khost province, Afghanistan, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Rafal Gerszak
Secretary of Defense Robert Gates speaks with Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus and U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karl W. Eikenberry during a meeting in Kabul, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Commander of International Security Assistance Forces Afghanistan General David Petraeus greets US Defense Secretary Robert Gates upon Gates' arrival in Kabul, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus arrive at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Queen Elizabeth greets General David Petraeus at Buckingham Palace, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
General David Petraeus waits on the tarmac of Kabul airport, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
General David Petraeus raises his glass of water as he prepares to testify at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to General David Petraeus, at 10 Downing Street, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
General David Petraeus delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
General David Petraeus looks on during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
General David Petraeus during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
General David Petraeus arrives to attend an award ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
CIA Director David Petraeus and his wife Holly arrive on the trading floor to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark 65 years since the foundation of the CIA, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
