Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 7:45am EST

General Petraeus

<p>Lieutenant General David Petraeus takes his seat before testifying to the Senate Armed Forces Committee about his nomination to be general and commander of the Multi-National Forces in Iraq at a hearing on Capitol Hill, January, 23, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Lieutenant General David Petraeus takes his seat before testifying to the Senate Armed Forces Committee about his nomination to be general and commander of the Multi-National Forces in Iraq at a hearing on Capitol Hill, January, 23, 2007....more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Lieutenant General David Petraeus takes his seat before testifying to the Senate Armed Forces Committee about his nomination to be general and commander of the Multi-National Forces in Iraq at a hearing on Capitol Hill, January, 23, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
1 / 25
<p>U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus during a news conference in Baghdad, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Hondros/Pool </p>

U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus during a news conference in Baghdad, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Hondros/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus during a news conference in Baghdad, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Hondros/Pool

Close
2 / 25
<p>U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus welcomes President George W. Bush to Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus welcomes President George W. Bush to Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 12, 2012

U.S. military commander in Iraq General David Petraeus welcomes President George W. Bush to Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 25
<p>U.S. Army General David Petraeus appears before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to deliver testimony on the state of the war in Iraq on Capitol Hill, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

U.S. Army General David Petraeus appears before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to deliver testimony on the state of the war in Iraq on Capitol Hill, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, November 12, 2012

U.S. Army General David Petraeus appears before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to deliver testimony on the state of the war in Iraq on Capitol Hill, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
4 / 25
<p>Vice President Dick Cheney meets General David Petraeus at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool </p>

Vice President Dick Cheney meets General David Petraeus at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Vice President Dick Cheney meets General David Petraeus at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Close
5 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus speaks about the progress in Iraq during an interview with Reuters at the Pentagon, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

General David Petraeus speaks about the progress in Iraq during an interview with Reuters at the Pentagon, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus speaks about the progress in Iraq during an interview with Reuters at the Pentagon, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
6 / 25
<p>General David H. Petraeus explains security improvements in Sadr City while giving an aerial tour of Baghdad to Senators Barack Obama , Jack Reed and Chuck Hagel, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lorie Jewell/Multi-National Forces Iraq Public Affairs</p>

General David H. Petraeus explains security improvements in Sadr City while giving an aerial tour of Baghdad to Senators Barack Obama , Jack Reed and Chuck Hagel, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lorie Jewell/Multi-National Forces Iraq Public Affairs

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David H. Petraeus explains security improvements in Sadr City while giving an aerial tour of Baghdad to Senators Barack Obama , Jack Reed and Chuck Hagel, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lorie Jewell/Multi-National Forces Iraq Public Affairs

Close
7 / 25
<p>Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus listens to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, in Diyala province, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus listens to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, in Diyala province, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 12, 2012

Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus listens to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, in Diyala province, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 25
<p>Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus talks to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus talks to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 12, 2012

Top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus talks to Iraqi police and army commanders during a patrol with the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 25
<p>The top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus stops for a fruit juice as he joins soldiers from the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment for a patrol in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

The top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus stops for a fruit juice as he joins soldiers from the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment for a patrol in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 12, 2012

The top U.S. Commander in Iraq General David Petraeus stops for a fruit juice as he joins soldiers from the Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment for a patrol in Muqdadiyah, July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 25
<p>General David Petraeu holds his statement as he testifies before a House Armed Services hearing on the new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan and developments in the U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command on Capitol Hill, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

General David Petraeu holds his statement as he testifies before a House Armed Services hearing on the new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan and developments in the U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command on Capitol Hill, April 2,...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeu holds his statement as he testifies before a House Armed Services hearing on the new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan and developments in the U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command on Capitol Hill, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus testifies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

General David Petraeus testifies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus testifies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
12 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus greets soldiers as he arrives to meet with Task Force Currahee Commanders at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Khost province, Afghanistan, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Rafal Gerszak </p>

General David Petraeus greets soldiers as he arrives to meet with Task Force Currahee Commanders at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Khost province, Afghanistan, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Rafal Gerszak

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus greets soldiers as he arrives to meet with Task Force Currahee Commanders at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Khost province, Afghanistan, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Rafal Gerszak

Close
13 / 25
<p>Secretary of Defense Robert Gates speaks with Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus and U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karl W. Eikenberry during a meeting in Kabul, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates speaks with Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus and U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karl W. Eikenberry during a meeting in Kabul, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates speaks with Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus and U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karl W. Eikenberry during a meeting in Kabul, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
14 / 25
<p>Commander of International Security Assistance Forces Afghanistan General David Petraeus greets US Defense Secretary Robert Gates upon Gates' arrival in Kabul, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool </p>

Commander of International Security Assistance Forces Afghanistan General David Petraeus greets US Defense Secretary Robert Gates upon Gates' arrival in Kabul, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Commander of International Security Assistance Forces Afghanistan General David Petraeus greets US Defense Secretary Robert Gates upon Gates' arrival in Kabul, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Close
15 / 25
<p>Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus arrive at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus arrive at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and Commander of NATO and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus arrive at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
16 / 25
<p>Queen Elizabeth greets General David Petraeus at Buckingham Palace, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool </p>

Queen Elizabeth greets General David Petraeus at Buckingham Palace, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Queen Elizabeth greets General David Petraeus at Buckingham Palace, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Close
17 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus waits on the tarmac of Kabul airport, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

General David Petraeus waits on the tarmac of Kabul airport, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus waits on the tarmac of Kabul airport, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus raises his glass of water as he prepares to testify at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

General David Petraeus raises his glass of water as he prepares to testify at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus raises his glass of water as he prepares to testify at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 25
<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to General David Petraeus, at 10 Downing Street, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool </p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to General David Petraeus, at 10 Downing Street, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Monday, November 12, 2012

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to General David Petraeus, at 10 Downing Street, in central London, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Close
20 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

General David Petraeus delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
21 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus looks on during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

General David Petraeus looks on during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus looks on during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

General David Petraeus during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus during a ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 25
<p>General David Petraeus arrives to attend an award ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

General David Petraeus arrives to attend an award ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, November 12, 2012

General David Petraeus arrives to attend an award ceremony in Rome, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
24 / 25
<p>CIA Director David Petraeus and his wife Holly arrive on the trading floor to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark 65 years since the foundation of the CIA, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

CIA Director David Petraeus and his wife Holly arrive on the trading floor to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark 65 years since the foundation of the CIA, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, November 12, 2012

CIA Director David Petraeus and his wife Holly arrive on the trading floor to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark 65 years since the foundation of the CIA, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Next Slideshows

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.

Nov 12 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 09 2012
Profile: Bashar al-Assad

Profile: Bashar al-Assad

A look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Nov 09 2012
China: Then and now

China: Then and now

The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.

Nov 08 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast