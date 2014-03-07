Geneva Auto Show
Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its...more
A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Canada's big bull sale
Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding programs across Canada.
Prom night gift
Operation School Bell helps homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students find the perfect prom dress.
LA's Promise Zone
A densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated by Obama for investments and job creation.
Backyard gun range
A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.