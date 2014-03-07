Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 7, 2014 | 2:20pm EST

Geneva Auto Show

<p>Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
1 / 30
<p>Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 30
<p>The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
3 / 30
<p>A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
4 / 30
<p>McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
5 / 30
<p>A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
6 / 30
<p>Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
7 / 30
<p>McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
8 / 30
<p>Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 30
<p>Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
10 / 30
<p>Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its...more

Friday, March 07, 2014

A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
12 / 30
<p>The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
13 / 30
<p>Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
14 / 30
<p>Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
15 / 30
<p>The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
16 / 30
<p>McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
17 / 30
<p>The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
18 / 30
<p>Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
19 / 30
<p>An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
20 / 30
<p>The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
21 / 30
<p>Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
22 / 30
<p>Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
23 / 30
<p>Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
24 / 30
<p>Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
25 / 30
<p>Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
26 / 30
<p>The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
27 / 30
<p>Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
28 / 30
<p>Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
29 / 30
<p>Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, March 07, 2014

Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Canada's big bull sale

Canada's big bull sale

Next Slideshows

Canada's big bull sale

Canada's big bull sale

Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding programs across Canada.

Mar 07 2014
Prom night gift

Prom night gift

Operation School Bell helps homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students find the perfect prom dress.

Mar 06 2014
LA's Promise Zone

LA's Promise Zone

A densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated by Obama for investments and job creation.

Mar 06 2014
Backyard gun range

Backyard gun range

A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.

Mar 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast