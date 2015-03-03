Geneva Auto Show
A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of the 450 cars made, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall
More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.
Mourning Nemtsov
Thousands of Russians pay their respects to Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.
Capturing Boko Haram
Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.