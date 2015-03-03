Edition:
Geneva Auto Show

A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of the 450 cars made, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
