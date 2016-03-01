Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2016 | 8:35am EST

Geneva Auto Show

The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 22
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 22
Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
3 / 22
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 22
A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 22
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 22
The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 22
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 22
A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 22
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 22
Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 22
A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
12 / 22
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
13 / 22
The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
14 / 22
Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 22
The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 22
The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
17 / 22
A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 22
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
19 / 22
A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar

A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar
Close
20 / 22
The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
21 / 22
The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The road to Super Tuesday

The road to Super Tuesday

Next Slideshows

The road to Super Tuesday

The road to Super Tuesday

The winding road to the crucial primary date.

Feb 29 2016
Trump rally disrupted

Trump rally disrupted

A Trump rally is repeatedly interrupted by protesters, including some from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Feb 29 2016
Storming the border

Storming the border

Migrants storm the Macedonian border from Greece, as frustrations boil over at restrictions on their ability to move through the Balkans.

Feb 29 2016
Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of...

Feb 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast