Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 25, 2016 | 8:45pm EST

George Michael: 1963-2016

Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
1 / 17
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
2 / 17
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
3 / 17
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 17
Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
5 / 17
George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2007
George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 17
British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
7 / 17
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 17
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 17
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
10 / 17
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
11 / 17
George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, northern England, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble

George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, northern England, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, northern England, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 17
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 17
Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
14 / 17
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friends " concert in Modena June 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friends " concert in Modena June 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friends " concert in Modena June 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 17
French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental group GREENPEACE during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony at the Zenith concert hall as George Michael (R) looks on , November 23, 1995. REUTERS/John Schults

French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental group GREENPEACE during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony at the Zenith concert hall as George Michael (R) looks on , November 23, 1995. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental group GREENPEACE during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony at the Zenith concert hall as George Michael (R) looks on , November 23, 1995. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
16 / 17
Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in London to mark World AIDS Day December 1, 1993. To the immediate left of George Michael is singer K.D.Lang of Canada, and to the right Mick Hucknall of Simply Red. REUTERS/Pool

Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in London to mark World AIDS Day December 1, 1993. To the immediate left of George Michael is singer K.D.Lang of Canada, and to the right Mick...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in London to mark World AIDS Day December 1, 1993. To the immediate left of George Michael is singer K.D.Lang of Canada, and to the right Mick Hucknall of Simply Red. REUTERS/Pool
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Next Slideshows

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is named Miss World 2016.

Dec 20 2016
Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

The world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood.

Dec 12 2016
Golden Globes nominations

Golden Globes nominations

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards are announced in Beverly Hills.

Dec 12 2016
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Dec 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast