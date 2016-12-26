George Michael: 1963-2016
Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, northern England, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friends " concert in Modena June 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental group GREENPEACE during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony at the Zenith concert hall as George Michael (R) looks on , November 23, 1995. ...more
Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in London to mark World AIDS Day December 1, 1993. To the immediate left of George Michael is singer K.D.Lang of Canada, and to the right Mick...more
