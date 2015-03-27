Germanwings crash in France

German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and flew it into a mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. Prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf said police were searching his home for evidence. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

