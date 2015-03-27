Germanwings crash in France
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of...more
Media gathers in front of the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Flowers and candles surround the memorial with the inscription in four languages, "In memory of the victims of the air disaster of March 24, 2015" in the village of Le Vernet, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
German and Spain flags symbolizing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather for a ceremony in Le Vernet near the crash site of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. Victims of the plane crash in...more
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A black box from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash is seen in this photo released March 25, 2015 by the BEA, France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (Air Accident Investigator). REUTERS/BEA
A man writes in a book of condolences in Duesseldorf airport, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Germany players observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane crash in the French Alps, prior to their international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Kaiserslautern, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A girl walks past candles and photos in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in ears when they realised that 16 classmates and...more
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the French Alps, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Students stand in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two...more
Lit candles are placed outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. The text reads: 'In silent sympathy.' REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Germanwings employees place lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An information board for arrivals shows the flight 4U 9525 in Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash are escorted by local police officers as they arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People believed to be family members of those feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation next to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A family member of a passenger feared killed in Germanwings plane crash reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
