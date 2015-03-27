Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2015 | 10:40pm EDT

Germanwings crash in France

German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and flew it into a mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. Prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf said police were searching his home for evidence. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and flew it into a mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. Prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf said police were searching his home for evidence. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 40
Media gathers in front of the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Media gathers in front of the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Media gathers in front of the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 40
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
3 / 40
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
4 / 40
Flowers and candles surround the memorial with the inscription in four languages, "In memory of the victims of the air disaster of March 24, 2015" in the village of Le Vernet, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Flowers and candles surround the memorial with the inscription in four languages, "In memory of the victims of the air disaster of March 24, 2015" in the village of Le Vernet, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Flowers and candles surround the memorial with the inscription in four languages, "In memory of the victims of the air disaster of March 24, 2015" in the village of Le Vernet, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
5 / 40
German and Spain flags symbolizing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather for a ceremony in Le Vernet near the crash site of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

German and Spain flags symbolizing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather for a ceremony in Le Vernet near the crash site of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
German and Spain flags symbolizing some of the nationalities of the victims are seen as family members and relatives gather for a ceremony in Le Vernet near the crash site of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 40
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
7 / 40
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Close
8 / 40
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 40
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
10 / 40
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. Victims of the plane crash in France were mostly German and Spanish but also included an American, a Moroccan and citizens of Britain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Mexico and the Netherlands, the French government said. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. Victims of the plane crash in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. Victims of the plane crash in France were mostly German and Spanish but also included an American, a Moroccan and citizens of Britain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Mexico and the Netherlands, the French government said. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
11 / 40
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
12 / 40
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 40
A black box from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash is seen in this photo released March 25, 2015 by the BEA, France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (Air Accident Investigator). REUTERS/BEA

A black box from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash is seen in this photo released March 25, 2015 by the BEA, France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (Air Accident Investigator). REUTERS/BEA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A black box from the German Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget Airbus A320 crash is seen in this photo released March 25, 2015 by the BEA, France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (Air Accident Investigator). REUTERS/BEA
Close
14 / 40
A man writes in a book of condolences in Duesseldorf airport, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man writes in a book of condolences in Duesseldorf airport, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A man writes in a book of condolences in Duesseldorf airport, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 40
Germany players observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane crash in the French Alps, prior to their international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Kaiserslautern, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany players observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane crash in the French Alps, prior to their international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Kaiserslautern, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Germany players observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane crash in the French Alps, prior to their international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Kaiserslautern, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
16 / 40
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
17 / 40
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 40
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 40
A girl walks past candles and photos in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in ears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board an ill-fated Germanwings airplane that crashed in France on a flight home to Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A girl walks past candles and photos in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in ears when they realised that 16 classmates and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A girl walks past candles and photos in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in ears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board an ill-fated Germanwings airplane that crashed in France on a flight home to Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
20 / 40
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
21 / 40
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
22 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
23 / 40
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Close
24 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
25 / 40
French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the French Alps, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the French Alps, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the French Alps, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
26 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
27 / 40
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
28 / 40
Students stand in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board the ill-fated Germanwings airplane. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann

Students stand in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Students stand in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. Students and teachers at a small-town German high school broke out in tears when they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board the ill-fated Germanwings airplane. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
Close
29 / 40
Lit candles are placed outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. The text reads: 'In silent sympathy.' REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann

Lit candles are placed outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. The text reads: 'In silent sympathy.' REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Lit candles are placed outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. The text reads: 'In silent sympathy.' REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
Close
30 / 40
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
31 / 40
Germanwings employees place lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germanwings employees place lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Germanwings employees place lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
32 / 40
An information board for arrivals shows the flight 4U 9525 in Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

An information board for arrivals shows the flight 4U 9525 in Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An information board for arrivals shows the flight 4U 9525 in Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
33 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash are escorted by local police officers as they arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash are escorted by local police officers as they arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash are escorted by local police officers as they arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
34 / 40
People believed to be family members of those feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

People believed to be family members of those feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People believed to be family members of those feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
35 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
36 / 40
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Rescue helicopters from the French Securite Civile and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation near to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
37 / 40
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
38 / 40
Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation next to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation next to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation next to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
39 / 40
A family member of a passenger feared killed in Germanwings plane crash reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A family member of a passenger feared killed in Germanwings plane crash reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A family member of a passenger feared killed in Germanwings plane crash reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 26 2015
A history of black boxes

A history of black boxes

A look at the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950s.

Mar 26 2015
Mourning for Germanwings flight

Mourning for Germanwings flight

The world mourns for 150 people on board a Germanwings airliner that crashed in the French Alps.

Mar 26 2015
Fight for a historic Syrian town

Fight for a historic Syrian town

Rebels capture the UNESCO World Heritage site of Bosra al-Sham from Syrian forces.

Mar 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast