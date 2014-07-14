Germany 1 - Argentina 0
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany players celebrate with their trophy after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany players celebrate with their trophy after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates near teammate Thomas Mueller after scoring a goal during extra time. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany players celebrate after winning. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's players celebrate with the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's players pose for pictures as they celebrate. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates his goal against Argentina with teammates (L-R) Andre Schuerrle ,Thomas Mueller and Benedikt Hoewedes. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates with team mate Andre Schuerrle after scoring a goal during extra time. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Mario Goetze shoots to score a goal against Argentina during extra time. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Mario Goetze shoots to score a goal past Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts as he falls on the pitch past Argentina's Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi during extra time. REUTERS/David Gray
Argentina's Rodrigo Palacio misses a chance to score during extra time. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's Javier Mascherano fouls Germany's Miroslav Klose to receive a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit
Germany's Jerome Boateng jumps to kick the ball in front of Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Benedikt Hoewede misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Miroslav Klose fights for the ball with Argentina's Ezequiel Garay. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Argentine fan reacts during the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Sergio Aguero jumps to head the ball beside Germany's Mats Hummels. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Philipp Lahm fights for the ball with Argentina's Lucas Biglia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Argentina's Enzo Perez fights for the ball against Germany's Toni Kroos. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans of Germany react as they watch the at a public screening in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's Lionel Messi is challenged by Germany's Thomas Mueller and Jerome Boateng. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger fights for the ball with Argentina's Lucas Biglia. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit
Argentina's fans watch at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Germany's Miroslav Klose kicks the ball between Argentina's Ezequiel Garay and Martin Demichelis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm that was later ruled as offside. REUTERS/Ricardo Morales
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer collides into Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain as he clears the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Toni Kroos and Argentina's Lucas Biglia jump for the ball. REUTERS/David Gray
An Argentina fan crosses her fingers as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Germany's Christoph Kramer feels his forehead after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer which was ruled offside. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Thomas Mueller misses a goal opportunity. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Germany react as they watch at a public screening of the match in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero reacts to an offside goal by teammate Gonzalo Higuain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A nun holding an Argentine jersey with the number of player Lionel Messi, smiles as she waits for Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans of Germany wait for the start of the final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero jumps to save the ball in front of teammate Pablo Zabaleta and Germany's Miroslav Klose. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan dressed up as Pope Francis holds up a replica of the World Cup trophy, in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Germany's Thomas Mueller misses a goal opportunity past Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Germany react as they watch at a public screening of the match in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's fans wait for the start of the final, in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A fan of Germany holds up a sign. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Argentina fan holds a poster of Lionel Messi before the final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan holds up a trophy before the match. Picture taken with zoom burst. REUTERS/Darren Staples
