Germany enters battle with ISIS
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support...more
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
German air force Tornado jets approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Army personnel attend a roll call prior to boarding a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Army personnel board a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A German air force Tornado jet approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft taxis along the runway at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A German air force Tornado jet lands at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft approaches to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A German airforce Airbus A400M military refuelling aircraft flies past a minoret shortly before the landing at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
