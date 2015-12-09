Germany: Home to refugees
A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
