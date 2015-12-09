Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 9, 2015 | 11:50am EST

Germany: Home to refugees

A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 17
A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 17
Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 17
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 17
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 17
A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 17
Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 17
Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 17
Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 17
German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 17
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 17
People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 17
Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 17
Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 17
Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
15 / 17
Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 17
People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Merkel: Person of the year

Merkel: Person of the year

Next Slideshows

Merkel: Person of the year

Merkel: Person of the year

Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".

Dec 09 2015
San Bernardino killers

San Bernardino killers

Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".

Dec 08 2015
China's Airpocalypse

China's Airpocalypse

Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.

Dec 08 2015
Remembering Pearl Harbor

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Commemorations on the 74th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base.

Dec 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast