Germany, open to refugees

Migrant Joseph Kuapana, 6, from Congo receives a medical check-up from doctor Mathias Wendeborn, at a refugee camp set-up in the former German army base "Bayernkaserne" in Munich, southern Germany, October 6, 2015. Wendeborn, a pediatrician and...more

Migrant Joseph Kuapana, 6, from Congo receives a medical check-up from doctor Mathias Wendeborn, at a refugee camp set-up in the former German army base "Bayernkaserne" in Munich, southern Germany, October 6, 2015. Wendeborn, a pediatrician and co-founder of the association 'Refudocs', and about 70 doctors are providing healthcare to migrants in the "Bayernkaserne" during their leisure time. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close