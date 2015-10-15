Germany, open to refugees
A migrant from Syria wearing a Germany cap, stands in a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center....more
Migrants make their way to buses to travel to a different shelter, from a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants line up to get into a food tent at a temporary registration centre in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Children play in a tent at a temporary shelter for migrants in Duesseldorf, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant waits as he is registered at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant from Iraq shows a tattoo on his arm in Passau, Germany September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ihab, 30 (C), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, cries as he and his familly are welcomed by his relatives upon their arrival at the railway station in Lubeck, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shoes are prepared for migrants expected to arrive at the railway station in Frankfurt, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant balances his food as he walks through a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants rest at a table at a registration center in Passau October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrant Joseph Kuapana, 6, from Congo receives a medical check-up from doctor Mathias Wendeborn, at a refugee camp set-up in the former German army base "Bayernkaserne" in Munich, southern Germany, October 6, 2015. Wendeborn, a pediatrician and...more
A migrant from Afghanistan lines up with her child for food inside a catering tent at a temporary shelter in Duesseldorf October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants wait at a meadow near Breitenberg, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015, before the German police will bring them to a first registration point in Passau. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Turkish volunteers living in Berlin give away water bottles and snacks to migrants queuing at the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) as they wait for their registration in Berlin September 21, 2015. ...more
A Syrian woman cries as she sits on a folding bed in a former newspaper printing house used as a refugee registration center for the German state of Hesse in Neu-Isenburg, on the outskirts of Frankfurt September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrant wave at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant boy skates after the visit of German President Joachim Gauck in an asylum seekers accommodation facility in Berlin August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A volunteer conducts German language lessons for migrants inside an improvised shelter at a sports hall in Hanau September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant girl plays with balloons as the newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Migrants hold up a sign thanking Germany from Syria, at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants wait at a meadow near Breitenberg, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015, before the German police will bring them to a first registration point in Passau. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
A day with John Kasich
Photographer Brian Snyder spent a day on the campaign trail with Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich.
A Walmart worker's life
Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who joined protests earlier this year calling for a $15 minimum wage.
Leaders in the cockpit
When presidents and leaders take the controls of military planes.
I'm fleeing my home, Afghanistan
For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Afghanistan to Europe goes through Greece.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.