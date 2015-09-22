Edition:
Germany opens its doors

A doctor examines newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A doctor examines newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A handwritten cardboard is seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. The arrival of so many Syrians fleeing their country's brutal civil war is bound to change the face of Islam in Germany, which until now has been dominated by the Turks who first came as so-called "guest workers" in the 1960s. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A handwritten cardboard is seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. The arrival of so many Syrians fleeing their country's brutal civil war is bound to change the face of Islam in Germany, which until now has been dominated by the Turks who first came as so-called "guest workers" in the 1960s. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and other Muslim countries are also arriving, the Syrians make up the largest single contingent - estimated at about 45 percent - and have the best chances of being granted political asylum here. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and other Muslim countries are also arriving, the Syrians make up the largest single contingent - estimated at about 45 percent - and have the best chances of being granted political asylum here. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child sits on a terrace at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The longer-term impact on Germany, which unlike Britain or France has no tradition of taking in immigrants from former colonies, is unclear. Many are still struggling through problems all refugees face such as learning the language and getting a job. The number of those yet to follow them is also unknown. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child sits on a terrace at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The longer-term impact on Germany, which unlike Britain or France has no tradition of taking in immigrants from former colonies, is unclear. Many are still struggling through problems all refugees face such as learning the language and getting a job. The number of those yet to follow them is also unknown. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Some trends are emerging, though, and Germans familiar with the Muslim minority see reasons for both hope and concern. The first change is simply in the numbers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Some trends are emerging, though, and Germans familiar with the Muslim minority see reasons for both hope and concern. The first change is simply in the numbers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child plays with an umbrella as others eat at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "We could suddenly have five million Muslims," said Thomas Volk, an Islam expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a think tank associated with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child plays with an umbrella as others eat at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "We could suddenly have five million Muslims," said Thomas Volk, an Islam expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a think tank associated with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants charge their mobile phones at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Germany expects 800,000 refugees this year, most of them Muslims, and "this trend will continue," Volk told Reuters. "It will not stop abruptly on Jan. 1, 2016." In addition, most are young adult men, so the numbers will rise further when those who settle here start families. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants charge their mobile phones at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Germany expects 800,000 refugees this year, most of them Muslims, and "this trend will continue," Volk told Reuters. "It will not stop abruptly on Jan. 1, 2016." In addition, most are young adult men, so the numbers will rise further when those who settle here start families. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant tests a new pair of shoes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Merkel's critics have raised security concerns about letting in so many unchecked refugees, but German security officials say they have not found any proof that jihadists are among them. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant tests a new pair of shoes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Merkel's critics have raised security concerns about letting in so many unchecked refugees, but German security officials say they have not found any proof that jihadists are among them. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Donated articles for migrants are seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. A broader question is what kind of Muslims will be joining a minority dominated by the local Turkish community, which makes up two-thirds of the German Muslim population. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Donated articles for migrants are seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. A broader question is what kind of Muslims will be joining a minority dominated by the local Turkish community, which makes up two-thirds of the German Muslim population. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child plays at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Many Turkish immigrants were poor workers from rural areas who struggled to integrate into German society. Turkey has reinforced the diaspora's link to their homeland by building mosques and sending imams, many of whom speak no German. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child plays at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Many Turkish immigrants were poor workers from rural areas who struggled to integrate into German society. Turkey has reinforced the diaspora's link to their homeland by building mosques and sending imams, many of whom speak no German. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants play with a ball at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Lamya Kaddor, a German-born academic of Syrian descent, said Islam in mostly Sunni Muslim Syria was "conservative and open." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants play with a ball at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Lamya Kaddor, a German-born academic of Syrian descent, said Islam in mostly Sunni Muslim Syria was "conservative and open." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child smiles at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. "This is because of the religious composition of the country," she said in an interview. "There are many different Christians, Druze, Alewites and some Shi'ites. Religion was never in the foreground. They're very tolerant." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child smiles at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. "This is because of the religious composition of the country," she said in an interview. "There are many different Christians, Druze, Alewites and some Shi'ites. Religion was never in the foreground. They're very tolerant." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Descriptions for migrants written in German and Arabic are seen at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Being accustomed to life in a multi-faith society, Syrians could integrate more easily into German society, Kaddor said. Syria also has no religious institution like Turkey's well-funded Diyanet that oversees many Turkish mosques in Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Descriptions for migrants written in German and Arabic are seen at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Being accustomed to life in a multi-faith society, Syrians could integrate more easily into German society, Kaddor said. Syria also has no religious institution like Turkey's well-funded Diyanet that oversees many Turkish mosques in Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While individual Syrians may integrate more easily, their collective presence could further splinter a Muslim minority that already is unable to speak in public as a group. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While individual Syrians may integrate more easily, their collective presence could further splinter a Muslim minority that already is unable to speak in public as a group. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants look for donated clothes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Arabs are a tiny minority among German Muslims now but their total could rise to about one-fifth of the overall community, a change that could exacerbate rivalries among Muslim leaders. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants look for donated clothes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Arabs are a tiny minority among German Muslims now but their total could rise to about one-fifth of the overall community, a change that could exacerbate rivalries among Muslim leaders. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants queue for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "Arabic-influenced Islam will become more visible and German Islam more diverse," said Aiman Mazyek, the son of a Syrian father and German mother who is chairman of the small Central Council of Muslims representing mostly non-Turkish Muslims. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants queue for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "Arabic-influenced Islam will become more visible and German Islam more diverse," said Aiman Mazyek, the son of a Syrian father and German mother who is chairman of the small Central Council of Muslims representing mostly non-Turkish Muslims. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volunteers distribute food for migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for being hard workers," said Birol Ucan, spokesman for the large Omar Ibn Al-Khattab mosque in the Berlin's multicultural Kreuzberg district. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Volunteers distribute food for migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for being hard workers," said Birol Ucan, spokesman for the large Omar Ibn Al-Khattab mosque in the Berlin's multicultural Kreuzberg district. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The medical centre of an improvised temporary shelter is seen in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for being hard workers," Ucan said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The medical centre of an improvised temporary shelter is seen in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for being hard workers," Ucan said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle class, even upper class - they're always the first who can flee." The most urgent task now, she said, is to provide them with German lessons and jobs so they can start a new life rather than languish in refugee shelters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle class, even upper class - they're always the first who can flee." The most urgent task now, she said, is to provide them with German lessons and jobs so they can start a new life rather than languish in refugee shelters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child waits for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child waits for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Translations for common medical terms written in Arabic, German and English hang on a board at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Translations for common medical terms written in Arabic, German and English hang on a board at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant undergoes a medical check at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant undergoes a medical check at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hygiene kits are prepared by helpers at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hygiene kits are prepared by helpers at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A doctor conducts a medical test for newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A doctor conducts a medical test for newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Newly arrived migrants wait for a medical test at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Newly arrived migrants wait for a medical test at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child uses a scooter at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A migrant child uses a scooter at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
