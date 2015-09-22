Germany opens its doors
A doctor examines newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new...more
A handwritten cardboard is seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. The arrival of so many Syrians fleeing their country's brutal civil war is bound to change the face of Islam in Germany, which...more
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and other Muslim countries are also arriving, the Syrians make up the largest single contingent -...more
A migrant child sits on a terrace at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The longer-term impact on Germany, which unlike Britain or France has no tradition of taking in immigrants from former...more
Migrants rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Some trends are emerging, though, and Germans familiar with the Muslim minority see reasons for both hope and concern. The first change is...more
A migrant child plays with an umbrella as others eat at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "We could suddenly have five million Muslims," said Thomas Volk, an Islam expert at the Konrad Adenauer...more
Migrants charge their mobile phones at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Germany expects 800,000 refugees this year, most of them Muslims, and "this trend will continue," Volk told Reuters. "It will not stop abruptly on Jan. 1,...more
A migrant tests a new pair of shoes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Merkel's critics have raised security concerns about letting in so many unchecked refugees, but German security officials...more
Donated articles for migrants are seen at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. A broader question is what kind of Muslims will be joining a minority dominated by the local Turkish community, which...more
A migrant child plays at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Many Turkish immigrants were poor workers from rural areas who struggled to integrate into German society. Turkey has reinforced the...more
Migrants play with a ball at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. Lamya Kaddor, a German-born academic of Syrian descent, said Islam in mostly Sunni Muslim Syria was "conservative and open."...more
A migrant child smiles at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. "This is because of the religious composition of the country," she said in an interview. "There are many different Christians, Druze,...more
Descriptions for migrants written in German and Arabic are seen at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Being accustomed to life in a multi-faith society, Syrians could integrate more easily into German society, Kaddor said. Syria also...more
A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. While individual Syrians may integrate more easily, their collective presence...more
Migrants look for donated clothes at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. Arabs are a tiny minority among German Muslims now but their total could rise to about one-fifth of the overall community, a...more
Migrants queue for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. "Arabic-influenced Islam will become more visible and German Islam more diverse," said Aiman Mazyek, the son of a Syrian father and...more
Volunteers distribute food for migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating....more
The medical centre of an improvised temporary shelter is seen in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. In general, the Syrians are better educated than other migrants coming here and have better prospects of integrating. "Syrians have a reputation for...more
Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle...more
A migrant child waits for food at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Translations for common medical terms written in Arabic, German and English hang on a board at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant undergoes a medical check at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hygiene kits are prepared by helpers at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A doctor conducts a medical test for newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Newly arrived migrants wait for a medical test at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant child uses a scooter at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
