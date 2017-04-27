Germany's April snow
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.