Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 12:55pm EDT

Germany's April snow

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 10
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 10
Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 10
Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 10
A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
5 / 10
A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
6 / 10
A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 10
Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 10
Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 10
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Next Slideshows

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Apr 27 2017
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Apr 26 2017
Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Apr 26 2017
First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Apr 25 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast