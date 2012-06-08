Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2012 | 9:40pm EDT

Germany's next top model

<p>Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
1 / 15
<p>German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
2 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
3 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
4 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
5 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
8 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
9 / 15
<p>Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 15
<p>Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 15
<p>Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 15
<p>Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
13 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
14 / 15
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Next Slideshows

CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Toby Keith and Kristen Bell host as Carrie Underwood wins big.

Jun 07 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Jun 07 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Jun 06 2012
Watching Miley grow up

Watching Miley grow up

Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.

Jun 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast