Germany's next top model
Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
CMT Music Awards
Toby Keith and Kristen Bell host as Carrie Underwood wins big.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Watching Miley grow up
Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.