Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 10, 2012 | 6:45pm EDT

Getting around Myanmar

<p>In this long exposure photo, vehicles pass the intersection in front of the famous Sule Pagoda in central Yangon September 24, 2012. Yangon is a town of taxis, small privately owned buses and other improvised vehicles providing alternative to the choking public transport. Years of isolation and trade-crippling sanctions have left Myanmar's streets with one of the world's oldest vehicle fleets, dominated by wheezing Japanese cars from the 1980s or older. As Myanmar opens up, the most immediate physical changes are on its streets, as new cars begin plying roads long dominated by rattletrap buses and rusting taxies. Barely changed since the British colonial era in the early 20th century, some of the decades-old buses and trains are starting to be retired. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

In this long exposure photo, vehicles pass the intersection in front of the famous Sule Pagoda in central Yangon September 24, 2012. Yangon is a town of taxis, small privately owned buses and other improvised vehicles providing alternative to the...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

In this long exposure photo, vehicles pass the intersection in front of the famous Sule Pagoda in central Yangon September 24, 2012. Yangon is a town of taxis, small privately owned buses and other improvised vehicles providing alternative to the choking public transport. Years of isolation and trade-crippling sanctions have left Myanmar's streets with one of the world's oldest vehicle fleets, dominated by wheezing Japanese cars from the 1980s or older. As Myanmar opens up, the most immediate physical changes are on its streets, as new cars begin plying roads long dominated by rattletrap buses and rusting taxies. Barely changed since the British colonial era in the early 20th century, some of the decades-old buses and trains are starting to be retired. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 26
<p>Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. Dallah Township, a short ferry ride across the river, is the place where the big city touches the province. Thousands of daily migrants cross the river to Dallah using dangerous long tail boats and cheap government operated ferries. As soon as a ferry unloads passengers, hundreds of rickshaws, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and small busses start their loud performance to get people on-board. They don't leave on schedule and are often overcrowded. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. Dallah Township, a short ferry ride across the river, is the place where the big city touches the province. Thousands of daily...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. Dallah Township, a short ferry ride across the river, is the place where the big city touches the province. Thousands of daily migrants cross the river to Dallah using dangerous long tail boats and cheap government operated ferries. As soon as a ferry unloads passengers, hundreds of rickshaws, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and small busses start their loud performance to get people on-board. They don't leave on schedule and are often overcrowded. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 26
<p>A girl waits for other passengers to fill a pick-up truck in Dallah Township, Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A girl waits for other passengers to fill a pick-up truck in Dallah Township, Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A girl waits for other passengers to fill a pick-up truck in Dallah Township, Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 26
<p>Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 26
<p>Schoolgirls read a letter as they sit among other passengers travelling on a government-owned ferry to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Schoolgirls read a letter as they sit among other passengers travelling on a government-owned ferry to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Schoolgirls read a letter as they sit among other passengers travelling on a government-owned ferry to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 26
<p>A government-owned ferry arrives in Dallah township September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A government-owned ferry arrives in Dallah township September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A government-owned ferry arrives in Dallah township September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 26
<p>Passengers wait for a bus to leave a station in front of a shopping mall in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Passengers wait for a bus to leave a station in front of a shopping mall in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Passengers wait for a bus to leave a station in front of a shopping mall in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 26
<p>A driver rests in a hammock under his truck parked in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A driver rests in a hammock under his truck parked in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A driver rests in a hammock under his truck parked in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 26
<p>Schoolgirls look through the windows of a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. On line 61, several 'Bayboo' (big belly in Burmese) buses take passengers from North Dagon Township to the city. Possibly the oldest operating bus in the world, 'Bayboo' is an improvised local legend that has maneuvered dirty roads for over 70 years. The original vehicle, whose only charm is its spectacular ugliness, was a WWII military Chevrolet C15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Schoolgirls look through the windows of a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. On line 61, several 'Bayboo' (big belly in Burmese) buses take passengers from North Dagon Township to the city. Possibly the...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Schoolgirls look through the windows of a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. On line 61, several 'Bayboo' (big belly in Burmese) buses take passengers from North Dagon Township to the city. Possibly the oldest operating bus in the world, 'Bayboo' is an improvised local legend that has maneuvered dirty roads for over 70 years. The original vehicle, whose only charm is its spectacular ugliness, was a WWII military Chevrolet C15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 26
<p>Khin Aung, the driver of the legendary "Bayboo" bus on line 61 stands in front of it as he stops to pick-up passengers in Yangon's suburbs September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Khin Aung, the driver of the legendary "Bayboo" bus on line 61 stands in front of it as he stops to pick-up passengers in Yangon's suburbs September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Khin Aung, the driver of the legendary "Bayboo" bus on line 61 stands in front of it as he stops to pick-up passengers in Yangon's suburbs September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 26
<p>Buddhist monks sit inside a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Buddhist monks sit inside a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Buddhist monks sit inside a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 26
<p>Passengers wait for a legendary "Bayboo" bus to leave the station in North Dagon Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Passengers wait for a legendary "Bayboo" bus to leave the station in North Dagon Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Passengers wait for a legendary "Bayboo" bus to leave the station in North Dagon Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 26
<p>Potential buyers listen to a seller's offer at a saloon for newly imported cars in central Yangon September 23, 2012. Saloons with newly imported vehicles recently mushroomed across the country offering everything from Indian micro cars to super expensive Rolls Royce models. It is much easier and cheaper to import cars nowadays.The incredibly complicated and expensive procedure has been replaced with something more affordable. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Potential buyers listen to a seller's offer at a saloon for newly imported cars in central Yangon September 23, 2012. Saloons with newly imported vehicles recently mushroomed across the country offering everything from Indian micro cars to super...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Potential buyers listen to a seller's offer at a saloon for newly imported cars in central Yangon September 23, 2012. Saloons with newly imported vehicles recently mushroomed across the country offering everything from Indian micro cars to super expensive Rolls Royce models. It is much easier and cheaper to import cars nowadays.The incredibly complicated and expensive procedure has been replaced with something more affordable. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 26
<p>Sein Pain blesses a newly imported car at the shrine built around a banyan tree outside Yangon September 19, 2012. In a country with ancient cars on bad roads and insurance almost an unknown term, travel is a dangerous necessity. The tree gives protection for a safe journey. For over one hundred years, drivers of ox-carts, trucks, buses and cars bring their newly acquired vehicles to the Shwe Nyaung Pin Nat Shrine and its magic tree for blessing and protection. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Sein Pain blesses a newly imported car at the shrine built around a banyan tree outside Yangon September 19, 2012. In a country with ancient cars on bad roads and insurance almost an unknown term, travel is a dangerous necessity. The tree gives...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Sein Pain blesses a newly imported car at the shrine built around a banyan tree outside Yangon September 19, 2012. In a country with ancient cars on bad roads and insurance almost an unknown term, travel is a dangerous necessity. The tree gives protection for a safe journey. For over one hundred years, drivers of ox-carts, trucks, buses and cars bring their newly acquired vehicles to the Shwe Nyaung Pin Nat Shrine and its magic tree for blessing and protection. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 26
<p>People sleep inside a circular train stopped at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. Around Yangon, with its growing and increasingly demanding population of almost five million, a circular train operates, moving passengers through its suburbs. On a three hour long ride, a train made of rusted vehicles marked with different classes but little visible difference between them, takes passengers around the city stopping briefly at numerous small stations. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People sleep inside a circular train stopped at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. Around Yangon, with its growing and increasingly demanding population of almost five million, a circular train operates, moving passengers through its...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

People sleep inside a circular train stopped at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. Around Yangon, with its growing and increasingly demanding population of almost five million, a circular train operates, moving passengers through its suburbs. On a three hour long ride, a train made of rusted vehicles marked with different classes but little visible difference between them, takes passengers around the city stopping briefly at numerous small stations. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 26
<p>A young man uses a pay phone as the circular train arrives at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A young man uses a pay phone as the circular train arrives at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A young man uses a pay phone as the circular train arrives at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 26
<p>People look from a circular train as it stops at a station in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People look from a circular train as it stops at a station in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

People look from a circular train as it stops at a station in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 26
<p>A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 26
<p>People and their goods travel on a circular train in Yangon's suburbs as rain falls September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People and their goods travel on a circular train in Yangon's suburbs as rain falls September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

People and their goods travel on a circular train in Yangon's suburbs as rain falls September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 26
<p>A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 26
<p>A man with a wooden leg cleans rubbish from the tracks of a circular train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A man with a wooden leg cleans rubbish from the tracks of a circular train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A man with a wooden leg cleans rubbish from the tracks of a circular train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 26
<p>Passengers are reflected in a window of a bus taking them from a plane to the airport building in Mandalay September 22, 2012. There are four domestic airlines in Myanmar, one state owned and three private, flying to numerous airports across the country. Some airlines operate on what is called "the air bus system" where propeller airplanes fly around and stop in different cities. There are not enough passengers for direct flights to all of the destinations in the country so the only profitable, but sometimes exhausting way to fly, is to stop and pick up passengers on the way to the final destination. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Passengers are reflected in a window of a bus taking them from a plane to the airport building in Mandalay September 22, 2012. There are four domestic airlines in Myanmar, one state owned and three private, flying to numerous airports across the...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Passengers are reflected in a window of a bus taking them from a plane to the airport building in Mandalay September 22, 2012. There are four domestic airlines in Myanmar, one state owned and three private, flying to numerous airports across the country. Some airlines operate on what is called "the air bus system" where propeller airplanes fly around and stop in different cities. There are not enough passengers for direct flights to all of the destinations in the country so the only profitable, but sometimes exhausting way to fly, is to stop and pick up passengers on the way to the final destination. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 26
<p>Staff work behind the glass barrier of a ticket office for Myanmar Airways in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Staff work behind the glass barrier of a ticket office for Myanmar Airways in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Staff work behind the glass barrier of a ticket office for Myanmar Airways in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 26
<p>Staff are reflected in a wing of a Fokker 28 airplane on the tarmac of Yangon domestic terminal September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Staff are reflected in a wing of a Fokker 28 airplane on the tarmac of Yangon domestic terminal September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Staff are reflected in a wing of a Fokker 28 airplane on the tarmac of Yangon domestic terminal September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 26
<p>Men ride on the back of a pick-up truck in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Men ride on the back of a pick-up truck in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Men ride on the back of a pick-up truck in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 26
<p>A man peers from inside a bus traveling across a bridge in Yangon's suburbs September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A man peers from inside a bus traveling across a bridge in Yangon's suburbs September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A man peers from inside a bus traveling across a bridge in Yangon's suburbs September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights

Next Slideshows

Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights

Buildings are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin.

Oct 10 2012
Living in coffins

Living in coffins

Twenty-four Hong Kong residents live in wooden boxes, or "coffin homes," packed in a single apartment of just over 500 square feet.

Oct 10 2012
Overloaded

Overloaded

Heavy loads are no deterrent for these people.

Oct 10 2012
Mental health institutions

Mental health institutions

To mark World Mental Health Day, a look at patients and their support workers.

Oct 09 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast