Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 2:50pm EDT

Getting around Shanghai

<p>A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 20
<p>A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man sits on an office chair while riding the subway train in Shanghai, September 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
2 / 20
<p>A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 20
<p>Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 20
<p>Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Motorists travel on a bridge at the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 20
<p>A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman wears red shoes as she walks into a subway station in downtown Shanghai, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 20
<p>Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A migrant labourer climbs a ladder on a building near Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man exits a subway station at a residential area in Shanghai, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man walks with his dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 20
<p>A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man looks at a map of the city of Shanghai at a metro station in Jing'an district, Shanghai, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 20
<p>Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Construction workers walk at the financial district of Shanghai during a lunch break, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
<p>A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A stewardess works on a bullet train serving the new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and Hangzhou in Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
13 / 20
<p>A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A migrant worker on his way home for the Chinese new year arrives at Shanghai's Railway Station, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 20
<p>Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 20
<p>Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Passengers board a train at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
<p>The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, September 20, 2012

The city of Shanghai is seen from the window of an airliner, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Next Slideshows

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

Sep 20 2012
Teej festival in Nepal

Teej festival in Nepal

The three-day Teej festival, commemorates the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, and involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting.

Sep 20 2012
How to eat an insect

How to eat an insect

An event in Brussels touts the nutritional value of insects.

Sep 20 2012
The art of alpine horns

The art of alpine horns

Austrian craftsman Walter Gstettner makes alphorns, a wooden instrument used for communication in mountainous regions of Europe.

Sep 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast