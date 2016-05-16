Edition:
Getting the selfie vote

Hillary Clinton takes photos with campaign supporters during a campaign rally at the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Filed in Louisville, Kentucky, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with a voter on primary election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A supporter takes a selfie with Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Tilley

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A supporter takes a selfie with Hillary Clinton at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as U.S. Secret Service agents look on after she spoke at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes a selfie after speaking at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Rand Paul poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Ted Cruz poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
