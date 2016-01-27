Getting the selfie vote
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with a young audience member onstage at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) takes a selfie with supporters at a town hall in Independence, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson poses for a selfie with public information administrator Deborah Rivers in the gift shop at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) poses for a selfie before speaking at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a selfie with an audience member at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with supporters after a campaign rally at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with audience members at a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum poses for a selfie with Elaine Bouse during a campaign stop at the Food Truck Bash in Travelers Rest, South Carolina May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for pictures with students shooting "selfies" after confirming his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses for a selfie before a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Republican U.S. Presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson (C) has a selfie taken with students at the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter as he prepares to leave a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
