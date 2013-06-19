Getting to school
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms...more
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012....more
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol...more
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides and big waves, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides and big waves, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshan in Pangzhou county, northwest of Chengdu, in China's Sichuan province, following an earthquake, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshan in Pangzhou county, northwest of Chengdu, in China's Sichuan province, following an earthquake, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur region of Sudan, September 29, 2004. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur region of Sudan, September 29, 2004. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Inside Siberia's prisons
Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...
Relocating elephants
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens aim to relocate 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land.
Rage in Brazil
Protests continue in cities across the country.
"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival
Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.