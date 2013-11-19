Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 3:45pm EST

Gettysburg Address revisited

<p>People walk past the headstone of Union Captain William Miller, a Medal of Honor winner, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. The site is the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers, where U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

People walk past the headstone of Union Captain William Miller, a Medal of Honor winner, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. The site is the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers, where U.S. President Abraham...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

People walk past the headstone of Union Captain William Miller, a Medal of Honor winner, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. The site is the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers, where U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 16
<p>Kevin Gallagher of Butler, Pennsylvania, takes a photograph at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Kevin Gallagher of Butler, Pennsylvania, takes a photograph at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Kevin Gallagher of Butler, Pennsylvania, takes a photograph at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
2 / 16
<p>A single rose adorns a grave marker for 425 unknown Union dead at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A single rose adorns a grave marker for 425 unknown Union dead at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A single rose adorns a grave marker for 425 unknown Union dead at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 16
<p>Visitors look at graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Visitors look at graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Visitors look at graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
4 / 16
<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (R) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (R) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (R) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 16
<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) addresses the crowd in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania town square November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) addresses the crowd in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania town square November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) addresses the crowd in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania town square November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
6 / 16
<p>A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (C) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (C) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A re-enactor portraying former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (C) is welcomed at the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania train station November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
7 / 16
<p>James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 16
<p>The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
9 / 16
<p>James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. Lincoln travelled to Gettysburg in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. Lincoln travelled to Gettysburg in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. Lincoln travelled to Gettysburg in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
10 / 16
<p>A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 16
<p>A re-enactor, portraying a member of the U.S. Colored Troops, a black regiment of African-American soldiers during the U.S. Civil War, listens to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A re-enactor, portraying a member of the U.S. Colored Troops, a black regiment of African-American soldiers during the U.S. Civil War, listens to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A re-enactor, portraying a member of the U.S. Colored Troops, a black regiment of African-American soldiers during the U.S. Civil War, listens to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
12 / 16
<p>From L-R: U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Pennsylvania First Lady Susan Corbett and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett arrive at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

From L-R: U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Pennsylvania First Lady Susan Corbett and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett arrive at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

From L-R: U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Pennsylvania First Lady Susan Corbett and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett arrive at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
13 / 16
<p>A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 16
<p>Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 16
<p>U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Obama at the game

Obama at the game

Next Slideshows

Obama at the game

Obama at the game

President Obama at basketball games.

Nov 18 2013
Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Venezuelan women who had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone have the procedure reversed.

Nov 15 2013
Typhoon babies

Typhoon babies

The miracle of life amid the devastation of Haiyan.

Nov 14 2013
School for migrant children

School for migrant children

Thanks to China's system of internal passports, or hukou, parents in search of better jobs in the capital leave behind the public services they were entitled to...

Nov 14 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast