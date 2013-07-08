Gettysburg's 150th
Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg...more
Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg,...more
A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the...more
A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013,...more
Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7,...more
A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the...more
A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in...more
Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil...more
Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th...more
Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of...more
A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg,...more
Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela more
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela more
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more
An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in...more
Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more
An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania...more
Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania...more
Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more
Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in...more
Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June...more
Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more
Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Calgary Stampede's back
Calgary celebrates the return of the Stampede rodeo, two weeks after major flooding swamped large parts of the city.
San Francisco plane crash
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.
Saint John Paul
Pope John Paul II, the globe-trotting pontiff who led the Catholic Church for nearly 27 years, will be declared a saint.
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.