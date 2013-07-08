Edition:
Gettysburg's 150th

<p>Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

