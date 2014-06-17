Ghana 1- USA 2
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ghana's John Boye kicks high and knocks into the face of Clint Dempsey of the U.S.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. lies on the pitch injured after being knocked in the face by Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. jumps for the ball against Ghana's Daniel Opare. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates his goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Players of the U.S. celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ghana's goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey concedes a goal by Clint Dempsey of the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S.A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tim Howard of the U.S. slides to clear the ball away from Ghana's Asamoah Gyan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. grimaces as he grabs his leg after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury, in front of Ghana's Jonathan Mensah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. jumps for the ball with Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. concedes a goal by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ghana's Andre Ayew (C) scores a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ghana's Andre Ayew scores against USA. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ghana's Andre Ayew celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. soccer fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
John Brooks (bottom) of the U.S. celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Aron Johannsson of the U.S. celebrates defeating Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Team U.S.A celebrate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann celebrates with his team. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann stands behind the linesman's flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
John Brooks of the U.S. heads the ball to score a goal next to Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann checks on player Jozy Altidore as he is carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. controls the ball. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Inside a North Korean submarine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a Korean People's Army submarine.
Spurs beat Miami
The San Antonio Spurs win the NBA Finals.
A call to arms
Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.
Ukraine separatists down plane
Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.