Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 16, 2014 | 9:55pm EDT

Ghana 1- USA 2

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 35
Ghana's John Boye kicks high and knocks into the face of Clint Dempsey of the U.S.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ghana's John Boye kicks high and knocks into the face of Clint Dempsey of the U.S.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's John Boye kicks high and knocks into the face of Clint Dempsey of the U.S.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 35
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. lies on the pitch injured after being knocked in the face by Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. lies on the pitch injured after being knocked in the face by Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. lies on the pitch injured after being knocked in the face by Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 35
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. jumps for the ball against Ghana's Daniel Opare. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Jermaine Jones of the U.S. jumps for the ball against Ghana's Daniel Opare. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. jumps for the ball against Ghana's Daniel Opare. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 35
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates his goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates his goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates his goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 35
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 35
Players of the U.S. celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Players of the U.S. celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Players of the U.S. celebrate their goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 35
Ghana's goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey concedes a goal by Clint Dempsey of the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ghana's goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey concedes a goal by Clint Dempsey of the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey concedes a goal by Clint Dempsey of the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 35
A U.S.A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A U.S.A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
A U.S.A fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
9 / 35
Tim Howard of the U.S. slides to clear the ball away from Ghana's Asamoah Gyan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tim Howard of the U.S. slides to clear the ball away from Ghana's Asamoah Gyan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Tim Howard of the U.S. slides to clear the ball away from Ghana's Asamoah Gyan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 35
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 35
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 35
Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 35
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. grimaces as he grabs his leg after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Jozy Altidore of the U.S. grimaces as he grabs his leg after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. grimaces as he grabs his leg after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 35
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury, in front of Ghana's Jonathan Mensah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jozy Altidore of the U.S. lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury, in front of Ghana's Jonathan Mensah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury, in front of Ghana's Jonathan Mensah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 35
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 35
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, June 16, 2014
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 35
Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Fabian Johnson of the U.S. is challenged by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 35
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. jumps for the ball with Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. jumps for the ball with Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. jumps for the ball with Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 35
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. concedes a goal by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. concedes a goal by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. concedes a goal by Ghana's Andre Ayew. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 35
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
A Ghana fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
21 / 35
Ghana's Andre Ayew (C) scores a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ghana's Andre Ayew (C) scores a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's Andre Ayew (C) scores a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 35
Ghana's Andre Ayew scores against USA. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ghana's Andre Ayew scores against USA. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's Andre Ayew scores against USA. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
23 / 35
Ghana's Andre Ayew celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ghana's Andre Ayew celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Ghana's Andre Ayew celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 35
U.S. soccer fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

U.S. soccer fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, June 16, 2014
U.S. soccer fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
25 / 35
John Brooks (bottom) of the U.S. celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

John Brooks (bottom) of the U.S. celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
John Brooks (bottom) of the U.S. celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 35
Aron Johannsson of the U.S. celebrates defeating Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Aron Johannsson of the U.S. celebrates defeating Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
Aron Johannsson of the U.S. celebrates defeating Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 35
Team U.S.A celebrate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Team U.S.A celebrate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Team U.S.A celebrate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
28 / 35
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
29 / 35
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann celebrates with his team. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann celebrates with his team. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann celebrates with his team. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
30 / 35
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
Fans of the U.S. wait for the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
31 / 35
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann stands behind the linesman's flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann stands behind the linesman's flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, June 16, 2014
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann stands behind the linesman's flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
32 / 35
John Brooks of the U.S. heads the ball to score a goal next to Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

John Brooks of the U.S. heads the ball to score a goal next to Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
John Brooks of the U.S. heads the ball to score a goal next to Ghana's John Boye. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
33 / 35
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann checks on player Jozy Altidore as he is carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann checks on player Jozy Altidore as he is carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 16, 2014
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann checks on player Jozy Altidore as he is carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
34 / 35
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. controls the ball. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Jozy Altidore of the U.S. controls the ball. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, June 16, 2014
Jozy Altidore of the U.S. controls the ball. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Inside a North Korean submarine

Inside a North Korean submarine

Next Slideshows

Inside a North Korean submarine

Inside a North Korean submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a Korean People's Army submarine.

Jun 16 2014
Spurs beat Miami

Spurs beat Miami

The San Antonio Spurs win the NBA Finals.

Jun 16 2014
A call to arms

A call to arms

Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.

Jun 16 2014
Ukraine separatists down plane

Ukraine separatists down plane

Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.

Jun 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast