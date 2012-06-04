Edition:
Ghosts of Tiananmen

<p>A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka </p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho </p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

<p>The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

Monday, June 04, 2012

